EDITORIAL: Iran’s crash response is unacceptable

On Friday afternoon Overseas Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne posted the next to social media:

“Representatives from Global Affairs Canada’s Standing Rapid Deployment Team and the Transportation Safety Board are currently stationed in Ankara. To date, Iran has granted us two visas.”

That feels like considerably excellent news, no? It initially appeared that Iran was not going to permit exterior investigators to examine the location and black field from the tragic Ukrainian airways flight that killed 63 Canadians.

If we’re going to get entry to the location in spite of everything, then that’s the way it ought to be.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been proper in insisting that Canadians deserve solutions and that Iran should be totally cooperative.

Let’s check out a follow-up publish Champagne made moments later although: “We are hoping the other visas will be approved soon so that we may begin to provide consular services, to help in the identification of victims and to participate in any investigation.”

This can be a downside. We’ve got a complete staff of Canadians ready on standby in Ankara, Turkey, and Iran has solely granted visas for 2 of those people. Why? Why not everybody? What’s the maintain up?

Iran already began its personal investigation on Friday. They’ve tampered with the location earlier than outsiders have arrived and have already taken out the black field.

Iran shouldn’t be, to place it mildly, a reliable regime. They’ve a historical past of mendacity not simply to the world however to their very own folks. There is no such thing as a purpose to consider they won’t have interaction in lies and trickery to spin issues of their favour on this state of affairs.

An Iranian consultant has already shockingly referred to as any claims missile downed the airplane “psychological warfare” in opposition to them.

These remarks are tone deaf and offensive at a time when our nation is mourning the lack of dozens of Canadians – newlyweds, mother and father, youngsters, infants and others.

A lot of Iran’s crash response to date has been unacceptable. Canadians ought to be voicing their disapproval.

There must be intensive strain on them to up their sport, get this proper and provides us the complete fact.

The deceased, their family members and the nation that mourns alongside them are owed at the least that a lot.