Editorial: Leaked list of CU president applicants does not instill confidence

Regardless of the very best efforts of the College of Colorado’s board of regents to maintain their search course of secretive, we now know who the highest candidates had been for the job of president.

It’s no shock that that record contains many political, enterprise and college leaders from across the nation. The record included each Republicans and Democrats, which given the unlucky partisan nature of the Board of Regents, issues.

Among the many candidates had been the president of Pennsylvania State College, the president of Texas A&M College, the previous president and CEO of the Affiliation of American Medical Faculties, the previous chancellor on the Texas Tech College system.

Former Gov. Invoice Ritter utilized. Donna Lynne was president of Kaiser Permanente Colorado, lieutenant governor underneath John Hickenlooper, and she or he left Colorado to develop into chief working officer of Columbia College Medical Heart. She threw her hat within the ring. Robert Engel, former president of Denver-based CoBank, utilized. We additionally noticed the names of former U.S. Rep. Bob Beauprez, a Republican and profitable banker, and Kent Thiry, who stepped down final 12 months because the CEO of Davita.

As a result of the search course of was clouded with secrecy, we don’t know why Mark Kennedy, who had been president of the College of North Dakota, was chosen for the job. It may very well be that a few of these folks withdrew themselves from consideration, unwilling to take a job working with a board that’s as divided and politicized as CU’s board of regents. It may very well be that the regents weren’t in search of a president who would problem their authority.

It may very well be that Kennedy wowed the board in interviews despite the fact that he didn’t win over the College of Colorado pupil physique and school throughout the remaining steps of his choice course of, a public vetting that was riddled with controversy.

None of these conjectures evokes an excessive amount of confidence.

How unlucky.

We’ve got stated earlier than that the state’s flagship college deserves a pacesetter who wrangles the board to create a strong imaginative and prescient for the longer term and communicates successfully with stakeholders starting from the scholars to workers, donors to the state legislature. All of this partisan controversy is distracting from that severe enterprise, and if we’re being sincere, a contributing issue has been the relentless character assault on Kennedy from those that oppose his choice however have refused to maneuver on.

That Mark Kennedy rose to be amongst these severely thought of for the job makes an excessive amount of sense given his historical past in enterprise, Congress and better training. However by refusing to make the choice course of one based mostly on openness, by hiding the names of the finalists, the regents have created an environment of suspicion.

The fault of this distraction falls squarely on the shoulders of the 9 elected regents who badly bungled this essential second for the college: John Carson, Glen Gallegos, Heidi Ganahl, Irene Griego, Likelihood Hill, Jack Kroll, Sue Sharkey, Linda Shoemaker and Lesley Smith. These board members reply to Colorado voters and in the event that they take pleasure in their place of authority at this preeminent college system, they may dedicate themselves to regaining public confidence with extra transparency, much less partisanship and renewed give attention to what issues, educating the following era of Colorado leaders.

