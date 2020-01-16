EDITORIAL: Lecce’s plan of action

On the one hand, the province’s training unions are threatening strikes and wreaking mayhem as mother and father scramble to seek out ample childcare for his or her kids.

On the opposite facet, we see unflappable Training Minister Stephen Lecce making an attempt to present hard-pressed mother and father a glimmer of hope by means of small funds to assist defray the price for baby care whereas they’re held hostage by this union mood tantrum.

It was one factor when unions within the province’s excessive faculties went on strike. Secondary college students don’t want babysitting.

Households with young children should have monetary assist to make sure they will afford good, dependable care for his or her kids. Nobody needs youngsters left alone as a result of their mother and father can’t afford a time off work and may’t afford daycare.





Lecturers stroll alongside Longfields Dr in Barrhaven because the OSSTF in Ottawa stage a at some point strike. (Wayne Cuddington/Postmedia Community)

The union response?

The federal government is “making an attempt to bribe mother and father to get their assist,” in response to Sam Hammond, the top of the Elementary Lecturers Federation of Ontario (ETFO). No, sir. They’re making an attempt to scrub up the mess you’ve created.

Hammond doesn’t perceive the human dilemma his union has created by withdrawing companies to households. Lecce has stepped in with the one affordable response that ensures the security of younger kids — and the union responds that it’s bribery.

Interim Liberal chief John Fraser, who ought to know higher, jumped on the bandwagon and mentioned strike financial savings ought to be spent on faculties. Disgrace on him.

This disgraceful response speaks volumes to the union place. They’re not occupied with households. This can be a energy battle. Unions gained’t give up till they’ve gained.

We’ve seen this film earlier than with each authorities of each stripe: NDP, Liberal, NDP.

To be clear: We assist classroom academics.

We don’t assist their militant leaders who’re ready to show their backs on the youngsters they profess to assist.

Lecturers on this province have seen huge pay hikes during the last 15 years, but as prices rise, enrolment in public faculties has plummeted. It’s time to carry the road. The federal government is providing academics a legislated 1% pay hike — in step with what others within the public sector are getting.

The greedy calls for from the unions would value taxpayers $7 billion.

That’s not financially sustainable if you wish to preserve class sizes low and faculties in good situation.

We’re with Lecce — firmly on Staff Mum or dad.