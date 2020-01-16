News

EDITORIAL: Lecce’s plan of action

January 17, 2020
 On the one hand, the provinces training unions are threatening strikes and wreaking mayhem as mother and father scramble to seek out ample childcare for his or her kids.

On the opposite facet, we see unflappable Training Minister Stephen Lecce making an attempt to present hard-pressed mother and father a glimmer of hope by means of small funds to assist defray the price for baby care whereas theyre held hostage by this union mood tantrum.

It was one factor when unions within the provinces excessive faculties went on strike. Secondary college students dont want babysitting.

Households with young children should have monetary assist to make sure they will afford good, dependable care for his or her kids. Nobody needs youngsters left alone as a result of their mother and father cant afford a time off work and mayt afford daycare.


The union response?

The federal government is making an attempt to bribe mother and father to get their assist,” in response to Sam Hammond, the top of the Elementary Lecturers Federation of Ontario (ETFO). No, sir. Theyre making an attempt to scrub up the mess youve created.

Hammond doesn’t perceive the human dilemma his union has created by withdrawing companies to households. Lecce has stepped in with the one affordable response that ensures the security of younger kids — and the union responds that its bribery.

Interim Liberal chief John Fraser, who ought to know higher, jumped on the bandwagon and mentioned strike financial savings ought to be spent on faculties. Disgrace on him.

This disgraceful response speaks volumes to the union place. Theyre not occupied with households. This can be a energy battle. Unions gainedt give up till theyve gained.

Weve seen this film earlier than with each authorities of each stripe: NDP, Liberal, NDP.

To be clear: We assist classroom academics.

We dont assist their militant leaders who’re ready to show their backs on the youngsters they profess to assist.

Lecturers on this province have seen huge pay hikes during the last 15 years, but as prices rise, enrolment in public faculties has plummeted. Its time to carry the road. The federal government is providing academics a legislated 1% pay hike — in step with what others within the public sector are getting.

The greedy calls for from the unions would value taxpayers $7 billion.

Thats not financially sustainable if you wish to preserve class sizes low and faculties in good situation.

Were with Lecce — firmly on Staff Mum or dad.

