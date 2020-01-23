EDITORIAL: Lessons from SARS tell us don’t panic, but stay vigilant

There have been many classes this nation took from the 2003 outbreak of Extreme Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

First we realized of the diligence, dedication and talent of our frontline healthcare employees. Medical doctors, nurses, different hospital employees and paramedics had been on the ramparts of our warfare on the lethal virus that took the lives of 44 Canadians.

Some paid with their lives. Extra had been made ailing. Many had been quarantined.

But all through the disaster, they went about their work calmly and professionally and for that we’re deeply grateful.

We realized of a system-wide failure to speak and the way ill-equipped the system was to take care of a critical outbreak. When a medical disaster like this happens, we are able to by no means let down our guard. Simply after we thought we had been by way of the worst and the illness was gone, it resurfaced to take extra lives.

We are able to’t let that occur once more.

The teachings had been large and small: We wanted higher surgical masks. Again then, those issued to medical doctors and nurses offered little defence towards the illness. We all know now that we are able to all contribute to the well-being of our neighborhood by utilizing hand sanitizer after we enter a hospital. We realized to sneeze right into a tissue or our sleeve as a substitute of our hand.

Scientific advances have made it simpler to diagnose coronaviruses akin to this new one from Wuhan, China. The World Well being Group (WHO) declined to name this a world well being emergency Thursday.

Nonetheless, we shouldn’t be complacent. Nor ought to we panic. Politicians should assist our well being suppliers with the assets they want, however medical doctors, nurses and epidemiologists are those who ought to name the photographs.

We are able to all assist. Many of the SARS instances had been unfold in hospitals. In case you don’t really want to go to an ER, don’t. Communicate to your physician.

We have to be vigilant at airports. The world is a worldwide village and well being bugs fly quick.

This isn’t xenophobia. It’s frequent sense. This nation misplaced too many good individuals throughout SARS to place our healthcare suppliers in danger as a result of we’re afraid of criticism.

We now have good individuals doing nice work in our hospitals. Let’s do not forget that – and preserve them secure.