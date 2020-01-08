EDITORIAL: Mourning the crash victims and seeking answers

Canadians awakened Wednesday to the tragic information of an airplane crash that noticed dozens of Canadian residents killed in Iran. We’re a nation in mourning as we be taught the names and tales of the deceased and try and piece collectively what occurred.

63 Canadians had been killed Wednesday morning when a Ukrainian passenger airplane travelling to Kiev crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran’s major airport. In whole, 176 individuals had been onboard and all died.

Heartbreaking portraits have already emerged of a number of the Canadians who had been on board that airplane. Two married College of Alberta instructors — Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshman — had been killed together with their younger daughters, Darya Mousavi and Darina Mousavi. Their lack of their lives and the lives of all who perished is a tragedy.

The names launched to date point out that these Canadians who had been killed lived all through the nation. We’re all touched by this tragedy.

Whereas we mourn these losses, we additionally search solutions. Thus far, the reason for the crash is unknown.

Iranian authorities initially blamed the crash on mechanical issues. However Ukrainian aviation authorities quickly stated they might not verify that and, actually, the trigger remained unclear.

Aviation and army specialists had been vocal on social media discussing the opportunity of whether or not the crash was brought on by an anti-aircraft missile, whether or not on objective or by chance.

Regardless of the trigger, we’re owed solutions.

That will show to be troublesome nonetheless, because the Iranian authorities is refusing to handover the black field to plane-maker Boeing. It’s customary for the producer to take a look at this system to be taught what occurred in the previous couple of minutes of flight previous to the crash.

It’s troubling and unacceptable that Iran wouldn’t adjust to worldwide norms. Are they merely insecure in regards to the situation, given the present turmoil within the area? Or have they got one thing to cover?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched upon this matter in an announcement he posted on Wednesday morning. “Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians’ questions are answered.”

We have to do greater than help on this investigation. We have to insist we get solutions, as Canadians mourn these we’ve got tragically misplaced.