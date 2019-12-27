EDITORIAL: PM knows banning handguns won’t work

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s promise to offer municipal governments the ability to ban handguns received’t tackle the issue it’s supposed to resolve.

That’s, violent city avenue crime in cities the place rival prison gangs don’t care about who they kill, together with harmless bystanders, as they combat over management of the profitable commerce in unlawful medicine.

The Trudeau authorities is aware of that banning handguns received’t work.

As a paper launched by Public Security Canada in April titled A Dialogue on Handguns and Assault Weapons famous:

“The vast majority of owners of handguns and of other firearms in Canada lawfully abide by requirements and most guns crimes are not committed with legally-owned firearms … Any ban of handguns … would primarily affect legal firearms owners …”

The Canadian Affiliation of Chiefs of Police is aware of it, declaring in August that because the overwhelming majority of handguns utilized in gun violence are already unlawful — with greater than 80% smuggled in from the USA — it is unnecessary to make one thing that’s already unlawful, unlawful twice.

Mayor John Tory of Toronto, who now helps “banning” handguns in his metropolis is aware of it, or not less than he did when he stated in 2014 whereas he was working for workplace that banning handguns was an “empty gesture” as a result of “handguns are already strictly regulated by the federal government … criminals and gang members don’t obey the law.”

So what could be efficient in addressing the issue which a handgun ban received’t remedy?

First, implementing the legal guidelines we have already got on the usage of unlawful handguns within the fee of a criminal offense, together with the sentencing provisions these legal guidelines already comprise.

Second, denying bail to criminals beforehand convicted of illegally utilizing weapons when they’re up on new costs, and offering the wanted sources to police to maintain observe of those that are launched on bail.

Third, getting severe about stopping the stream of unlawful weapons from the US into Canada.

Fourth, earmarking public funding for anti-gang initiatives in cities the place the issue exists, together with enhanced legislation enforcement and packages to deal with the foundation causes of gang-related crime, equivalent to drug habit and poverty.

In different phrases, do what’s going to work, as a substitute of losing time and tax cash on imposing municipal handgun bans that received’t.