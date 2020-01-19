EDITORIAL: Provincial alert system needs fixes

If a twister is barrelling down on this metropolis, we wish to know. If there’s a nuclear “event” on the Pickering Nuclear Producing Plant, wake us up.

If the zombie apocalypse is threatening to annihilate us, go for it. We have to gird ourselves for survival.

We received’t complain if our telephones erupt in a cacophony of screaming alarms.

However after many of the province was roused from mattress final Sunday by the wailing of their smartphones, the province must reassess its Ontario Emergency Alert Textual content System in addition to the Amber Alert program.

We’re all for holding folks secure, particularly youngsters who could have been kidnapped.

However what good is sending an Amber Alert to smartphones in the midst of the night time? Most individuals are asleep, don’t want that info and grow to be irate at being woke up.

Amber Alerts labored greatest after they had been despatched to information organizations, TV and radio stations, who then broadcast them to individuals who had been awake and listening. These alerts could possibly be distributed by social media or utilizing the overhead indicators on our 400-series highways, alerting drivers who could spot an abductor’s car.

The noise from the emergency textual content system is so annoying, most individuals woke up from a Sunday morning slumber reacted not by trying on the textual content however by discovering the quickest option to cease the noise.

We don’t need this method to generate a boy-who-texted-wolf state of affairs, the place false alarms and ineffective info grow to be so commonplace that we ignore them.

The gradual response by emergency personnel to final week’s nuclear alert was unacceptable. It’s dangerous sufficient such a mistake was made. Within the absence of credible info, a lot of these residing near the Pickering plant had been making evacuation plans and in search of out iodine drugs to assist their survival.

It’s unforgivable to alarm households to that extent. And apparently, the one folks not woke up by the alarm had been the individuals who had been supposed to inform us what to do.

Solicitor Common Sylvia Jones has promised an inquiry into final week’s debacle. That’s good. We don’t need this swept beneath the rug. Blunders like this undermines a system that’s supposed to guard us.

Heads ought to roll.

Ideally earlier than the zombies get right here.