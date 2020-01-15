EDITORIAL: The royals in Canada — it’s a difficult decision

Canadians are largely supportive of the Royal Household and have been excited by the notion that Meghan and Harry — and little Archie — are contemplating calling Canada their new dwelling for a minimum of a part of the yr.

We’re studying it’s not that easy although.

To begin with, Canadians aren’t all that eager on paying hundreds of thousands of a yr for Royal Household safety prices.

We get that. However a dialog have to be had.

Let’s face the information: Members of the Royal Household want safety safety. Do we would like them to should pony up for personal safety? Or ought to we volunteer our extremely skilled members of the RCMP who’ve expertise in protecting companies?

We additionally get why Meghan and Harry need to spend extra time in our nice nation: It’s a ravishing place with nice individuals and — right here’s the catch — we respect celebrities’ privateness. Or a minimum of extra so than the dogged royal paparazzi press within the U.Okay.

We prefer to know the place celebs — and royals! — are consuming, what they’re carrying and the costly properties they’re shopping for. We give them their distance although.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex know all too properly the perils of an excessive amount of media. Harry tragically misplaced his mom Princess Diana to an car crash that occurred as she was escaping the dogged paparazzi.

Diana’s sons had little or no privateness rising up. Harry doesn’t need that for his household. Meghan doesn’t need that for her kids.

Will Canada grant them a complete reprieve from scrutiny although? Who’re we kidding? In fact not. In any case, let’s not neglect we’re the nation that has a pacesetter typically often known as PM Selfie.

Then there’s the opposite million greenback query: Can they survive the Canadian winter?

We imply that partly in jest. Meghan Markle beforehand lived in Toronto and braved the Canadian winter for a number of years.

Harry although is used to the milder temperatures throughout the pond. Possibly he’ll lengthy for dwelling after a number of years.

The Sussexes characterize a brand new and evolving chapter within the Royal Household. Canadians are clearly excited by all that they characterize.

Earlier than Harry and Meghan make the dedication although, there are nonetheless many conversations available.