EDITORIAL: Tory on tax hikes — That was then, this is now

As 2019 attracts to a detailed, let’s imagine of Mayor John Tory’s damaged 2018 election promise to not increase property taxes past the annual price of inflation that what he did was unfair to Toronto property taxpayers.

Let’s imagine his 10.5% property tax hike over six years — costing the typical house owner $45 extra in 2020, rising to $326 extra yearly when absolutely applied in 2025, along with annual property tax hikes — was an ambush.

That’s as a result of Tory introduced it on Dec. four, and metropolis council permitted it lower than two weeks in a while Dec. 17, which is lightning pace in comparison with how issues usually work at Metropolis Corridor.

Let’s imagine Tory’s most popular time period for these additional property tax hikes — a metropolis constructing fund earmarked for public transit and reasonably priced housing — is a distinction with out a distinction, as a result of there’s just one taxpayer it doesn’t matter what you name a property tax hike.

Let’s imagine of the mayor’s 2018 election promise to maintain annual property tax hikes to the speed of inflation:

“This is a person who either made the promise without thinking about it, which is an indictment of his judgment and leadership, or kept repeating the promise knowing full well he was not going to keep it, which is equally an indictment of his judgment and leadership” and that he, “not only broke his promise, he shattered it beyond any recognition.”

However we wouldn’t say that about Tory, as a result of he already stated it.

That was throughout the 2007 Ontario election when, as reported on the time by CTV Information, Tory, as chief of the Progressive Conservatives, attacked then Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty for breaking his 2003 election promise to not increase taxes.

After profitable that election, McGuinty imposed the biggest single tax hike in Ontario historical past, calling it a well being care premium, costing taxpayers as much as $900 a yr, relying on earnings.

What Tory did in 2019 and what McGuinty did in 2004 encourages public cynicism about politics. It’s an instance of why voters at present rightly take all election guarantees with an enormous grain of salt.

To make certain, breaking an election promise is nothing new in politics — see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2015 election promise of “modest deficits” adopted by a “balanced budget,” or former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne’s “stretch goal” of a 15% lower in auto insurance coverage charges.

To be truthful to Tory, the late mayor Rob Ford earmarked a chosen fund past annual property tax hikes to finance the Scarborough subway, and, as Tory notes, town has discovered $891 million in financial savings below his management.

That stated, if Tory believed elevating property taxes by 10.5% over six years to pay for public transit and reasonably priced housing, along with annual property tax hikes, was a good suggestion, he ought to have run on it in final yr’s municipal election.