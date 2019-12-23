Editors Guild Condemns “Brutality” By Cops On Journalists During Protests

Many journalists have been detained in UP and Karnataka whereas they have been protecting the protests. (File)

The Editor’s Guild of India has condemned the “violence and brutality” on journalists throughout ongoing protests in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh and mentioned such actions “throttle” the voice of democracy.

A number of journalists have been detained in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka whereas they have been protecting the protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act.

This included Omar Rashid, a correspondent for The Hindu newspaper who was detained in Lucknow.

In a press release, the Guild mentioned that the forces ought to do not forget that journalists are current at protest venues to carry out their constitutionally assured responsibility of gathering information.

“The Editors Guild of India condemns the various acts of violence and brutality committed by police forces, in particular in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, against media persons in different parts of the country in the last one week.”

“The Guild reminds the police forces across the country that journalists are present at different venues, where protests are taking place, as part of their constitutionally guaranteed duties of gathering information and disseminating it among the people through their respective media platforms,” it added.

The guild mentioned that utilizing drive or bodily violence in opposition to journalists on responsibility throttles the very voice of democracy and media freedom.

It requested the Dwelling Ministry to direct police forces to give protection to journalists and as an alternative of concentrating on them, the necessity of the hour was to make sure “proper” and “responsible” protection which can’t be achieved by such acts of violence and brutality in opposition to journalists on responsibility.