Editor’s Letter – Happy New Year! Raising a Glass to 2020

It seems like I simply introduced you one in all these per week in the past! And one other solely a brief month earlier than that. The top of the 12 months is the right time for reflection, each private , however it’s additionally a time to stay up for all the pieces that lies forward of us. 2019 was an superior 12 months. We obtained our new redesign, had an enormous video games giveaway to go along with it, and commenced creating what we see as the way forward for HEARALPUBLICIST LifeStyle. There have been some speedbumps alongside the best way, however we’ve taken all of it in stride, studying ongoing classes from each the successes and the failures.

2020 presents us with some unimaginable alternatives to develop and adapt to the altering panorama of digital media. We’ve obtained a brand new console launch simply over the horizon, and we’ll have the HEARALPUBLICIST 5 in our arms earlier than I write subsequent 12 months’s New 12 months’s publish. That’s sort of tough to grasp. The PS4 period started shortly after I began right here at PSLS, and I can’t consider we’ve almost gone by way of a full console cycle since then. Whereas capricious markers of time actually don’t imply something within the grand scheme of issues, the psychological impact of now being within the 12 months of the PS5 (and Xbox Sequence X) simply amplifies that pleasure.

However earlier than we hit the PS5, there are a lot of different milestones in 2020. Last Fantasy VII Remake will lastly launch, greater than 22 years after the unique graced our outdated grey HEARALPUBLICISTs. We’ll get The Final of Us Half II and Ghost of Tsushima to shut the e book on the PS4. Cyberpunk 2077 will blow our minds, displaying as soon as once more the sort of unimaginable work that CD Projekt RED is able to. We’ve obtained the official PS5 unveiling to stay up for, every time that occurs. After which that interval of ready, ready, ready for the indeterminate “holiday 2020” so we are able to lastly get the PS5 for ourselves.

2020 is a brand new starting for potential Recreation of the 12 months awards, and in addition presents a brand new marker in time for Recreation of the Decade for the ’20s. Sure, of us, we are actually again within the roaring ’20s… of the long run. How will we glance again on this time when 2030 rolls round? We’ll in all probability be having fun with the HEARALPUBLICIST 6 by that time, however I don’t wish to take into consideration that fairly but. There’s a lot to get pleasure from this 12 months.

Pleased New 12 months to all of our great readers, new and outdated. We hope you’ll proceed your HEARALPUBLICIST journey with us in 2020 and past, as we herald the launch of some phenomenal video games, shut out the PS4, and welcome a model new console to our leisure facilities.

When you’ve got any solutions or requests from me and/or the positioning within the new 12 months, be happy so as to add them into the feedback beneath. We’re at all times seeking to adapt and develop, creating content material that our readers love whereas offering the perfect person expertise we presumably can. Any suggestions given helps us make the positioning higher.

Thanks, everybody, for an incredible 2019. I can’t wait to see what 2020 holds.