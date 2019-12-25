Editor’s Letter: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays From PlayStation LifeStyle

The tip of one other 12 months is upon us. It looks like 2019 simply started, and but right here we’re, the ultimate week of the last decade. In only one quick week, we’ll be in 2020, the identical 12 months because the launch of the next-generation of consoles. PS5 would possibly nonetheless be practically a 12 months away, but when 2020 manages to fly by something like this 12 months did, we’ll have the subsequent era DualShock in our fingers earlier than we all know it. There are nonetheless fairly just a few milestones to achieve earlier than that although, together with Closing Fantasy VII Remake, The Final of Us Half II, Ghost of Tsushima, and plenty of different anticipated releases that can shut out the PS4’s life.

In order we have a good time this season of togetherness, household, pals, and enjoyable, we’d wish to want you a merry Christmas and glad holidays from all of us right here at HEARALPUBLICIST LifeStyle. We’ve given our workers some effectively deserved day without work to spend time with their very own household, pals, and to easily benefit from the holidays. You would possibly discover just a few much less articles from us throughout this time, however should you’d nonetheless like one thing to learn, make sure that to compensate for our Sport of the 12 months awards for 2019. We issued awards in 27 classes, together with separate Reader’s Alternative winners for each class as voted on by our readers. There are some surprises, some anticipated wins, however altogether a bunch of nice video games from this 12 months being honored. In the event you want some options of video games to take a look at from 2019, make sure that to verify not simply the winners, however the nominees as effectively.

Thanks, expensive readers, for being part of HEARALPUBLICIST LifeStyle. Whether or not you’re an previous buddy who’s been round for some time or somebody who has newly joined our pals checklist, we welcome and recognize you right here as a part of our neighborhood. You give us the present of readership, and we hope that in return, the articles we offer assist maintain you educated, knowledgeable, and entertained. Please take pleasure in these holidays, no matter you have a good time. We’ll be again at it quickly, however for now, we’re having fun with Beat Saber with the household in onesie pajamas (that Inexperienced Day music pack got here simply in time!), catching up on just a few video games on the backlog, and stuffing our faces with scrumptious Christmas meals. Merry Christmas and happiest of holidays; Glad Dawning and Merry Feastivus; no matter you could have a good time right now of 12 months (whether or not it’s an precise vacation or one of many many in-game seasonal occasions).