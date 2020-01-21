Editor’s note on the discontinuation of Jon Caldara’s column

On Friday, Jan. 17, Megan Schrader, editor of The Denver Submit’s editorial pages, determined we’d not run Jon Caldara’s his weekly column. Caldara had been offering that column on a contract foundation to The Submit since 2016.

We be aware some media protection of this choice has implied we don’t wish to run conservative columns about points surrounding intercourse and gender. The truth is, we ran each columns Caldara wrote on the topic, having decided they addressed a topic worthy of public dialogue and debate.

That’s the position of a newspaper’s editorial part. We wish our pages to discover quite a lot of topics and have quite a lot of voices, even when a few of our readers discover them offensive.

We consider it’s each attainable and fascinating to jot down about delicate topics and about individuals with whom we disagree utilizing respectful language. In exercising our proper to edit materials submitted for publication, we make modifications and ideas to uphold that customary. We anticipate writers to work with us in a collaborative method as we attempt towards that purpose.