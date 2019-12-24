December 24, 2019 | 7:53am

The Texas teen who confessed to strangling his “embarrassment” of a pregnant sister stated he wrapped her head in duct tape as a result of he was afraid she “might come back to life,” in line with an arrest affidavit.

Eduardo Arevalo, 19, admitted killing Eight-months-pregnant sister Viridiana Arevalo, 23, telling cops she was an “embarrassment to their family” who “would be better off that she wasn’t here,” police have stated.

The teenager apparently snapped throughout a struggle over an ongoing “family conflict” — going to his room and considering, “Maybe it’s the time to murder her,” in line with an affidavit obtained by NBC Information.

He then strangled Viridiana from behind as she sat on the lounge sofa of their house in The Colony, 30 miles north of Dallas, on Dec. 16, the report stated.

Afraid that she “might come back to life,” he then wrapped her head in black duct tape earlier than hauling her physique into the again of his truck, the Dallas Morning Information reported from the identical affidavit.

Arevalo initially dumped her physique in a grassy area about 40 miles from house earlier than retrieving it Sunday and leaving it in an alleyway nearer to house, the place it was lastly discovered.

He instructed police he moved it as a result of he “wanted his family to know where Viri was,” Police Sgt. Aaron Woodard instructed KDFW — saying that video footage from the brand new dumping web site led cops to the brother.

“I murdered her, I murdered her,” he instructed detectives, saying he needed to guard his household and the unborn youngster from his sister, the Morning Information report stated.

Arevalo additionally confessed to faking a suicide observe to cover the killing, police have stated.

His sister had been “excited” concerning the impending beginning of her first youngster, particularly as a result of she was anticipating a lady, one other brother, Diego Arevalo, instructed CBS Information.

“She always wanted a sister. She was the only sister in the family. She wanted a little sister but it never happened,” he instructed the station.

He stated the household was nonetheless in denial that Eduardo may very well be the killer.

“I know my brother. He wouldn’t do something like this. He’s very kind, a very positive kind of guy, very motivated. He helped my family out, he helped my brothers, he even helped my sister out,” Diego instructed CBS.

“Seeing my parents sad and emotional really breaks my heart.”

Eduardo was charged with capital homicide as a result of his sister was pregnant. Further expenses may comply with, police stated. He’s being held in The Colony Jail.