BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN faculty soccer reporter Edward Aschoff, recognized for his outgoing and pleasant character, dapper gown and nice love of sports activities, has died. He was 34.

Wealthy Arden, ESPN Photos by way of AP Edward Aschoff.

The sports activities community introduced Aschoff died Tuesday after a short sickness.

“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN stated in a press release. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy.”

Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as a part of the SEC weblog community, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Convention. In the course of the previous three seasons, Aschoff reported from faculty campuses throughout the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Community and ESPN radio, ESPN reported. He was each a tv and radio sideline reporter throughout video games.

A local of Oxford, Mississippi, and a 2008 graduate of the College of Florida, Aschoff beforehand coated recruiting and Florida soccer for The Gainesville Solar.

In a Dec. 2 Instagram publish, Aschoff indicated that he had contracted pneumonia. He wrote: “Covering #TheGame was a lot of fun. Getting pneumonia … not so much. But, hey, I’m a hockey player.”

Clay Helton, head coach on the College of Southern California, opened his information convention on Tuesday with condolences for Aschoff’s household, ESPN reported.

“Very, very sad,” Helton stated. “Very surprising. Wish nothing but the best for his family. Our condolences go out. He was nothing but first class to this organization and always to me. Ed, you’ll be missed.”

Aschoff coated some polarizing elements of school soccer throughout his profession. He and fellow ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg received first place in 2016 for enterprise writing within the Soccer Writers Affiliation of America’s contest for his or her take a look at the position of race in faculty soccer.

“Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” ESPN govt editor Lauren Reynolds stated.