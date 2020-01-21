News

Ehnes’ double-double lifts Sedgwick County over Wiggins in 50-34 win

January 22, 2020
Wiggins couldn’t overcome Sedgwick County in 50-34 loss on Saturday.

Alison Woodhams lead Sedgwick County with 22 factors scored whereas additionally recording seven rebounds and 4 assists. Kierra Ehnes recorded a double-double, scoring 17 factors and gathering 12 rebounds.

Wiggins was lead in scoring by Raelyn Koenig who scored 15 factors, whereas additionally gathering two rebounds and two assists. Kate Schoonveld had a notable night time, scoring six factors.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Sedgwick County heading to play Peetz and Wiggins taking up Yuma.

This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is on the market.

