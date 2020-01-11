Eight Arrested With Demonetised Currency Worth Rs 1.5 Crore In Goa: Cops

The forex was delivered to Goa from Kerala for alternate with new notes. (Representational)

Panaji:

Eight individuals had been arrested for allegedly possessing demonetised forex notes price Rs 1.5 crore, Goa police mentioned right this moment.

The demonetised forex was seized throughout a routine search of autos on the Pollem border examine publish in South Goa on Friday, deputy superintendent of police (Canacona) Kiran Paudwal.

The police intercepted a Kerala-registered automobile and located demonetised forex price Rs 1.5 crore saved in a bag, he mentioned.

5 occupants of the automobile, who’re natives of Kasargod in Kerala, had been instantly arrested, he mentioned, including that additional investigation led to the arrest of three North Goa residents.

The forex was delivered to Goa from Kerala for alternate with new notes, one other official mentioned. A case has been registered in opposition to the accused underneath related sections of the Specified Financial institution Notes (Cessation and Liabilities) Act of 2017.