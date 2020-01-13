January 13, 2020 | 1:18pm

A person is in custody after happening a stabbing rampage in Colorado Springs early Monday, injuring eight folks earlier than lastly being detained by among the victims, in line with a report.

Police responding to the primary name about 1:30 a.m. discovered two victims who advised them the attacker fled the world on strolling trails in America the Stunning Park, in line with KKTV.

The cops spilt up, with some remaining on the scene to assist the wounded as others continued alongside the Midland Path to the Pikes Peak Greenway, the place they discovered the suspect, who was being held by a few of his victims.

“Everywhere he was going, he was trying to come in contact with people and he was injuring them,” police spokesman Sgt. Shawn Peterson stated.

“The attacks appeared to be random and there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victims,” he stated in an announcement.

The entire eight victims, together with at the least one girl, had been taken to hospitals, the report says.



The suspect has not been recognized.

“There doesn’t appear to be any accomplices. There appears to be one sole individual doing this,” Peterson stated.