Eight terriers kill record 700 rodents in seven hours – after desperate farmer called in handlers

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

Printed: 08:25 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:46 EST, 19 January 2020

These stunning footage present a savage pack of eight canine catching and killing greater than 700 large rats in at some point after a farm grew to become overrun.

Pig farmers referred to as within the pack after vermin invaded and started nibbling at meals shares and posing a possible hazard to livestock.

The pack of small Norfolk Terriers labored for seven hours and picked up the file haul – stunning even their house owners.

Pig farmers referred to as within the pack after vermin invaded and started nibbling at meals shares and posing a possible hazard to livestock a pig farm close to Eye, Suffolk

The pack of eight small Norfolk Terriers labored for seven hours and picked up the file haul – stunning even their house owners

It is the most important haul of vermin ever terminated by the Suffolk and Norfolk Rat Pack, who supply a free-of-charge pest management service within the South East.

The exceptional haul of pesky pests, some weighing virtually 1kg, have been terminated by the canine at a pig farm ‘crawling with rats’ close to Eye, Suffolk, on January 12.

The terriers are skilled to kill vermin and are managed by the rat group, who journey across the area to clear farms of unpleasant vermin.

Ed Cook dinner, 34, manages the service and mentioned the Suffolk and Norfolk Rat Pack are devoted to selling conventional searching strategies.

The exceptional haul of pesky pests, some weighing virtually 1kg, have been terminated by the canine at a pig farm ‘crawling with rats’ close to Eye, Suffolk, on January 12

Looking rats is authorized within the UK below the 2004 searching act and Ed argues this methodology of pest management is extra humane than killing with poison.

He mentioned the canine kill the rats inside a matter of seconds and believes poison takes as much as 48 hours to work correctly, inflicting a ‘gradual and painful dying’.

Ed mentioned: ‘That is what the canine are bred for. It’s of their DNA to hunt.

It is the most important haul of vermin ever terminated by the Suffolk and Norfolk Rat Pack, who supply a free-of-charge pest management service within the South East

Ed Cook dinner, 34, manages the service and mentioned the Suffolk and Norfolk Rat Pack are devoted to selling conventional searching strategies

‘We do not actually have to coach them as a result of it is their intuition to catch and kill rats.

‘All canine will play fetch however these canine will go to excessive lengths to catch the rats.

‘As soon as they’re given the publicity to the rats they chase them down robotically. It is ingrained of their DNA.

‘A few of these rats have been virtually as huge because the canine, it was unimaginable to look at.

‘The canine are extremely courageous and it is exceptional what number of rats they will catch, they simply adore it.

‘When rats are poisoned it’s a horrendous dying and it will possibly take as much as 48 hours. It is gradual and painful,’ Ed Cook dinner mentioned

‘When rats are poisoned it’s a horrendous dying and it will possibly take as much as 48 hours. It is gradual and painful.

‘This methodology is conventional and brings working canine into good use. On the longest it takes three or 4 seconds for the Terriers to make the kill.’

Ed runs the devoted rat management service with a handful of different volunteers who additionally participate for enjoyable.

Ed mentioned the group get an adrenaline rush from unleashing the canine on the rats – all within the identify of serving to native farmers management drawback vermin.

Ed Cook dinner mentioned the group get an adrenaline rush from unleashing the canine on the rats – all within the identify of serving to native farmers management drawback vermin

The Suffolk and Norfolk Rat Pack mentioned the pig farm had one of many greatest infestations that they had ever seen

The Suffolk and Norfolk Rat Pack have been referred to as out to this specific pig farm final week due to a ‘large rat drawback’.

Ed remembers how on first investigation the barns have been ‘heaving’ with rats.

He mentioned: ‘We despatched one in every of our guys to have a look and it is one of many greatest infestations we have now ever seen.

‘They pose a critical threat to the unfold of illness and lack of earnings due to the quantity of meals they eat.

‘They’re all breeders, too, so the numbers can enhance dramatically and earlier than it you possibly can find yourself with hundreds.

‘It is actually rewarding to see the canine at work and it is an incomparable type of searching.’

‘They pose a critical threat to the unfold of illness and lack of earnings due to the quantity of meals they eat,’ mentioned Ed Cook dinner, 34, who manages the service