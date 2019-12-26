Eight-year-old girl gets 600lbs of pet food to donate to animal shelter this Christmas

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:24 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 06:42 EST, 26 December 2019

An eight-year-old woman was gifted 600lbs of pet meals this Christmas after she made a want to assist animals in want.

As a substitute of toys, Landyn Wadsworth, eight, requested for cash with a view to purchase pet meals for homeless canines and cats on the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in Pasco, Washington.

The animal residence posted an image of Landyn to their Fb web page exhibiting the stack of pet meals towering over the younger woman.

An image taken on 24 December on the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in Pasco, Washington reveals charitable teenager, Landyn Wadsworth, eight, subsequent to the 600lbs of goodies she received to donate to needy pets this Christmas

Pictured: Workers from Tri-Cities unload the large inventory of meals for the homeless pets on the shelter whereas Landyn watches on with a Santa hat on. Landyn has been making the beneficiant donations for 3 years

She managed to purchase 600lbs of meals for the shelter’s residents.

‘Landon’s want for Christmas was meals donations for the shelter and it seems to be like her want got here true!! We’re so grateful on your kindness and I am certain the canines and cats are too!!,’ the submit learn.

Landyn’s mother, Alisha, informed CNN affiliate KEPR that the charitable teenager started making these donations in 2016, making this 12 months her third.

She started to donate in 2016 after visiting the shelter and changing into upset there have been so many homeless animals staying there over the festive interval.

Landyn has already began amassing for her 2020 donation.