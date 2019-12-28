Eight-Year-Old Raped, Gagged To Death In Haryana

Police have launched a manhunt of the accused, who’s suspected to be in his 20s. (Representational)

Chandigarh:

A minor woman was raped and gagged to dying in Ferozepur Jhirka of Haryana’s Mewat district, the police stated.

The eight-year-old sufferer together with two different ladies had gone out to graze goats on Thursday, the police stated including that as one in every of her goats went lacking, she went in seek for it however didn’t return residence.

Her members of the family discovered her physique in a forest space on Friday, police stated including that the sufferer’s physique was present in a pool of blood.

The police have registered a case below Part 302 (Punishment for homicide) of IPC and Part 6 of the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on this connection.

Police have launched a manhunt of the accused, who’s suspected to be in his 20s.