EISEN: Ford needs to get serious about slashing Ontario’s debt

BEN EISEN

All through the 2010s, then-premier Kathleen Wynne’s authorities repeatedly mentioned the aim was to roll again the province’s fiscal place to the place it was earlier than the 2008/09 recession.

Particularly, that meant a balanced funds and a debt-to-GDP (a measure of the dimensions of a debt burden relative to the financial system) of 26%. On the time these guarantees have been made, that ratio stood at roughly 40%.

In its 2017 funds, the Wynne authorities supplied a timeline and targets for attaining this aim.

On the time, my colleagues and I have been involved that the plan lacked element on how these targets can be achieved. Certainly, we printed a examine concerning the timeline known as WishfulConsidering for the reason that authorities’s plan amounted to little greater than merely asserting the targets with out a technique to hit them.

We proved to be right because the Wynne authorities’s timeline and targets have been scrapped inside two years, and the debt-to-GDP ratio stayed proper the place it was, hovering round 40%.

It’s too unhealthy the Wynne authorities gave up so rapidly, because the goal it set was good and affordable.

The goal was good as a result of if Ontario’s debt burden stays properly above 2008 ranges and a recession hits, the province’s debt will doubtless rise into uncharted waters, with probably extreme unfavourable penalties for future generations.

For these causes, the Ford authorities ought to undertake an analogous aim of returning to pre-recession debt ranges, together with one thing that the Wynne authorities by no means did — present a sensible plan to attain that aim.

Sadly, that’s not what the Ford authorities has achieved. As an alternative, in its final fiscal replace, the Ford authorities set the aim of sustaining the province’s debt-to-GDP burden under the extent it inherited via 2022/23.

It is a singularly unambitious goal for a authorities elected to wash up Ontario’s fiscal mess.

This goal signifies that if, in 2022/23, the federal government’s debt burden stays inside spitting distance of its very highest degree for the reason that recession, the Ford authorities can declare victory.

In fact, the Wynne authorities’s strategy — setting an affordable economically-sound fiscal goal, then growing no actual plan to fulfill it—was not an instance of stellar fiscal administration.

However the Ford authorities’s full lack of ambition on this essential coverage space is simply as worrying.

So long as Ontario’s debt burden stays elevated above pre-2008 ranges, we stay extra weak to the following fiscal shock than we have been again then.

As such, the province dangers seeing its debt burden rise additional nonetheless, to unseen ranges, if and when the following recession hits.

The Wynne authorities doesn’t deserve a lot credit score for its non-plan.

But when the Ford authorities is severe about fixing Ontario’s funds, it ought to embrace the Wynne-era aim of returning to pre-recession debt ranges however, not like that authorities, take the essential subsequent step of presenting a sensible plan to attain it.

— Eisen is a senior fellow with the Fraser Institute’s Ontario Prosperity Initiative.