EISEN: Ontarians shoulder provincial government debt — and big chunk of federal debt

It’s broadly identified that the Ford authorities is preventing an enormous price range deficit and mounting debt.

However it’s not simply provincial authorities choices that have an effect on how a lot new authorities debt falls on Ontarians.

The Trudeau authorities’s choices matter, too, as any new federal debt will largely fall on the shoulders of Ontarians.

Now that we’re nicely into January, governments throughout Canada are getting ready their budgets for the 2020/21 fiscal yr.

Ontario has begun on-line public consultations (you’ll be able to fill out an digital kind telling the federal government what issues to you.)

In-person consultations throughout the province will quickly observe.

And once more, the issues in Ontario are well-known.

The federal government’s money owed exceed its monetary property by roughly $353.7 billion, with that quantity nonetheless rising.

So Ontarians ought to watch the provincial price range intently to see whether or not the Ford authorities presents a sensible plan to staunch the bleeding.

However we shouldn’t overlook in regards to the federal debt, as a result of roughly 40% of all federal authorities income comes from taxpayers in Ontario, which signifies that every time the Ottawa accumulates one greenback in new debt, about 40 cents of the price of paying curiosity on that debt comes from Ontario taxpayers.

As such, to grasp how a lot authorities debt Ontarians really shoulder, we should have a look at each ranges of presidency — Premier Ford’s PCs in Toronto and Prime Minister Trudeau’s Liberals in Ottawa.

This yr, the federal authorities’s web debt will hit a projected $794 billion.

Ontario’s share of that debt (once more, roughly 40%) is $315 billion — that’s nearly as huge as Ontario’s provincial authorities’s debt, which is forecasted to be $354 billion this yr.

Put the 2 collectively, and Ontario’s mixed federal/provincial web debt weighs in at $45,891 per individual.

That is the second-highest debt burden amongst all provinces.

And if the Trudeau authorities runs one other giant deficit this yr, the burden of the related debt will by necessity fall in giant measure on Ontarians.

The Ford authorities was elected in giant measure on guarantees that it will clear up provincial funds.

This process takes on much more urgency when one considers the truth that Ontario taxpayers will not be simply on the hook for provincial authorities debt, however lots of of billions of in federal authorities debt as nicely.

Ontario stays some of the indebted provinces in Canada as a consequence of coverage choices made in each Toronto and Ottawa.

If the Ford and Trudeau governments preserve racking up debt within the years forward, the debt burden on Ontarians and future generations will proceed to develop over time.

— Ben Eisen is a senior fellow with the Fraser Institute’s Ontario Prosperity Initiative. This column was co-authored by Jake Fuss, a coverage analyst on the Fraser Institute.