Ekta Kapoor says ‘we failed’ Kushal Punjabi: ‘You served your time in hell’

Indian movie and TV producer Ekta Kapoor is devastated with the premature demise of actor Kushal Punjabi, and feels that she failed as she couldn’t assist him in his wrestle with melancholy. “Hope your physique joins your soul in heaven. You might have served your time in hell,” mentioned Ekta in an emotional put up on Instagram.

Kushal dedicated suicide at his house in Mumbai’s Bandra space late on Thursday evening. As per a press release from the police, the actor “dedicated suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope”.

“Simply bought to know we misplaced somebody to melancholy. We failed… Relaxation in peace! Hope your physique joins your soul in heaven. you’ve gotten served your time in hell,” Ekta wrote on Instagram after listening to about his demise.

Kushal was a preferred face on Indian tv. He acted in each day soaps comparable to Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Hum Tum, Aasman Se Aage and his final, Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was additionally seen in movies comparable to Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-ishq and A Gentleman, amongst others. The actor was 37 and is survived by his three-year-old son.

