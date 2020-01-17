January 17, 2020 | 2:17pm

No compraro, senoro!

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg big-spending presidential marketing campaign has discovered one factor it could actually’t purchase — Twitter tormentor, El Bloombito.

The previous mayor’s marketing campaign tried to pitch the Twitter parody account that mocks the billionaire’s awkward Spanish talking on a collaboration to spice up the billionaire’s White Home quest.

A rep from the multibillionaire’s workforce on Wednesday messaged the lady behind the deal with, Rachel Figueroa, with an ambiguous pitch to “create content” collectively.

However Figueroa, 33, declined earlier than listening to any additional particulars, telling Gothamist she was “low-key horrified” by the prospects of a Bloomberg presidency.

“I’ve said this before but I’ll say it again. I don’t think any candidate should get a major party nomination if they refuse to participate in debates,” Figueroa tweeted from her private account.

It was not clear what, if any, compensation may have come from an settlement.

“We are working with the Mike Bloomberg campaign on editorial content and we wanted to reach out because we are super interested in working with your Bloombito parody page to create content,” learn the message from a producer at Hawkfish, a the Bloomberg-founded tech-company.

Figueroa, of Staten Island, created the web page again in 2011 and has skewered the then-mayor over his tortured Spanish accent and extraordinary wealth. The request on Wednesday was her first communication from the Bloomberg camp.

Her account was briefly suspended after Bloomberg introduced his run in November, a transfer a Twitter spokesperson described as a mistake.

The 77-year-old media magnate has gone backwards and forwards on folks poking enjoyable at his Spanish language abilities, saying throughout an look on WOR in 2013 that critics ought to “just get a life.”

Figueroa mentioned she didn’t need Bloomberg’s workforce taking editorial management of her web page that has amassed greater than 99,000 followers.

“Satirical Integrity or something,” she wrote.

Bloomberg’s marketing campaign didn’t reply to a request for remark.