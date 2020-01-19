January 19, 2020 | four:43pm

It’ll be the kingpin of beers.

Jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s daughter is on the brink of launch a brand new line of beer impressed by her pint-sized father.

The brand new brew, which is awaiting approval from the Mexican authorities to go to market, is a part of the “El Chapo 701” model run by El Chapo’s daughter Alejandrina Guzman Salazar. The corporate already has a clothes line.

The title is a reference to El Chapo’s place on Forbes’ 2009 richest individuals record — again when he had a reputed web value of $1 billion.

The drug kingpin, who as soon as dominated over the highly effective Sinaloa cartel, is now serving a life sentence at a supermax jail in Colorado.

A 12-ounce bottle of his namesake beer, dubbed El Chapo Mexican Lager, is predicted to fetch 70.10 pesos — round $three.75 within the states, USA As we speak reported.

The daughter debuted the beer at a ritzy commerce present in Guadalajara final week, the information outlet stated.

It was unclear whether or not the lager would pair effectively with El Chapo’s reputed favourite meal — his mom’s home made enchiladas — which she sought to convey to him whereas he was in federal lockup final yr.

With Publish wires