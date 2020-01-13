El-P updates fans on release date for new Run the Jewels album ‘RTJ4’

El-P has given followers an replace on the discharge date for the subsequent Run the Jewels album.

It’s been just a little over three years since Killer Mike and El-P launched their final studio album, ‘RTJ3’, which NME known as a “bar-raising collaboration from the most buzzed-over act in rap,” and now El-P has up to date followers on once they can count on to listen to their subsequent launch.

The group’s co-founder took to Twitter right this moment (January 13) and revealed that ‘RTJ4’ will probably be out earlier than he and rhyme associate Killer Mike play Coachella on April 10 and 17.

A fan shared that the one cause he’s been on Twitter the previous few months is as a result of he hopes to get a launch date for ‘RTJ4’. He added that El-P and Killer Mike has him “stressed out” and requested them to “drop that album already. Or give us a date so we have something to look forward to.”

El-P replied: “i do apologize for your stress. the album will be out before we play coachella and def not this month that’s all i can say now. we will announce a hard date soon.”

Again in November, El-P informed followers that ‘RTJ4’ is “hard as fuck” and can function “about 11 jams” and will probably be underneath 40 minutes in size.

In the meantime, it was introduced final month that EL-P could be reissuing his solo again catalogue and making them accessible for streaming for the primary time.

The American rapper and producer, who’s one half of rap duo Run The Jewels, mentioned he could be reissuing his three solo data through Fats Possum Information (initially launched by way of Rawkus Information and his personal label, Definitive Jux). The primary album, 2007’s ‘I’ll Sleep When You’re Lifeless’, is offered to stream now.