El Paso County sheriff’s deputies won’t be charged in fatal shooting

Fees won’t be filed towards two El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace deputies who shot and killed a Monument man who was firing an airsoft BB gun at passersby in September.

The deputies, whose full names weren’t offered, had been members of the sheriff’s SWAT unit, based on a information launch from the Fourth Judicial District Lawyer’s Workplace. Deputy R. Gonzales and Deputy C. Wheat fired 5 photographs, killing David Jaxon Web page, 20.

Regulation enforcement had been referred to as to Web page’s residence within the 200 block of 2nd Avenue twice on Sept. 29.

On the primary go to at eight:30 a.m., Monument Police Division officers went to the house and located Web page had damaged home windows and thrown issues from them. Nonetheless, an officer spoke to Web page, who stated he wasn’t homicidal or suicidal, and the officer left in hopes Web page would settle down, the information launch stated.

However officers had been again on the residence at three p.m. after 911 callers reported Web page was firing an airsoft BB gun at individuals and autos passing in entrance of his residence. A toddler was injured when a pellet broke a automobile window, the information launch stated.

Web page fired at police and deputies after they responded. He additionally threw a handsaw at officers. As soon as the SWAT tactical car arrived, Web page got here to his door and pointed what gave the impression to be a semi-automatic pistol on the deputies and officers, based on the information launch.

Web page was struck by three bullets. The pistol was an inoperable airsoft BB gun with the orange security cap painted black, which made it resemble a extra deadly weapon, the information launch stated.