Elbow room: A new 3-bedroom ranch with full-wide 3-car garage on 2 acres for $550,000? See it now at Pelican Lake Ranch

Builder Dennis King will present you one thing Saturday, Jan. 18, that you simply’re not going to search out wherever else inside 45 minutes of Denver: a handsome three-bedroom ranch with a full-wide three-car storage sized excessive for a crew-cab truck on 2 acres — about 17 occasions larger than websites most builders are displaying now.

The value is $550,000 — the identical as for a typical new ranch on a tiny website after some end selections are tacked on and nicely under what completed ranches are going for in premium Denver areas shut in.

At Pelican Lake Ranch, 15 miles east of I-25’s Longmont/Firestone exit, patrons can nonetheless discover conditions like that: some properties prepared quickly and websites from as little as the $80,000s the place you possibly can create a personalized model.

“If I put this house in Castle Rock, it would be $150,000 more,” says King, whose firm, King Household Houses, relies in Kersey.

“There are a lot of people out there looking to get out of the city onto some land; it’s a trend right now,” King stated, displaying me the particular options you’ll see on that house, together with 9-foot ceilings, a household room with an indoor-outdoor fire going through the patio, engineered laminate plank flooring, a main bedroom with his-and-her walk-in closets and a shoe closet, a full basement for future growth, and a pleasant kitchen the place he’s hidden a walk-in pantry.

The very smallest homesite at Pelican Lake Ranch is 1½ acres, notes gross sales/advertising director Tina Wernsman, who will present you that ranch house Saturday, Jan. 18. All properties are accompanied by a spread of master-planned facilities that you simply’d see in a mega-community with properties on tract-sized websites, together with a group pool membership, a park, tennis courts, driving area, spherical pin, eight miles of horse driving trails, plus a stocked fishing lake.

Pelican Lake Ranch residents pay much less for these options than you’re in all probability paying in HOA charges at large-scale communities nearer in. Pelican Lake’s HOA payment at present runs solely $300 per 12 months. And all properties are on a group water system and obtain district water, fuel, electrical and paved streets.

Dennis King says he sees loads of demand from patrons who want extra elbow room, anxious to place new-home options along with a decrease density surrounding, whereas nonetheless getting the facilities that new communities present.

In your first journey as much as Pelican Lake Ranch, take I-25 to Colorado 66 (the second Longmont exit) and head east. In case your job is centered in Denver, on later journeys you would possibly shorten the route by heading up I-76 to the Hudson exit.

