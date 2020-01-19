ELDER: A tale of two flamethrowers

Eighty-six % of Democrats think about U.S. President Donald Trump “racist,” in response to a July 2019 Quinnipiac ballot. Against this, 91% of Republicans don’t think about him “racist.” Maybe extra disturbing, a November 2018 on-line Axios ballot by SurveyMonkey discovered whopping 61% of Democrats consider Republicans are “racist/bigoted/sexist.” A relatively small 31% of Republicans really feel the identical means about Democrats.

For a celebration that considers Republicans racist/bigoted/sexist, how do Democrats by some means, someway handle to tolerate, if not embrace, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn? For a congressional first-termer, her record of cringeworthy, insulting and anti-Semitic remarks is spectacular.

Omar’s newest occurred shortly after Trump licensed the drone strike that killed the Iranian terrorist chief Qassem Soleimani. Flanked by different Democratic Home members, Omar stated she felt “ill” as a result of “of everything that is taking place,” including: “And I think every time I hear … of conversations around war, I find myself being stricken with PTSD. And I find peace knowing that I serve with great advocates for peace and people who have shown courage against war.”

Not a phrase of sympathy for the estimated 1,100 U.S. troopers maimed or killed between 2005 and 2011 by explosively shaped penetrators, the usage of which Soleimani oversaw. In response to criticism over her “PTSD” remark, Omar, a Muslim refugee from Somalia, tweeted in response to Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., feedback on her PTSD: “I survived war as a child and deal with post-traumatic stress disorder — much like many who have served or lived through war. It’s shameful that you as a member of Congress would erase the PTSD of survivors.”

Omar, in 2012, earlier than she grew to become a member of Congress, tweeted: “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” After her election to Congress, she apologized: “I heard from Jewish orgs. that my use of the word ‘hypnotize’ and the ugly sentiment it holds was offensive. I spent … little energy (in) disavowing the anti-Semitic trope I unknowingly used, which is unfortunate and offensive.”

Then there have been her accusations in February 2019 that supporters of Israel have been deluded or purchased off.

Omar was dismissive of the seriousness of terror assaults of Sept. 11, 2001. At a March 2019 fundraiser for the Council on American-Islamic relations, she stated: “Here’s the truth: For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

“Some people did something?”

If Republicans have an equal to Omar, it’s Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa. He, too, has compiled a formidable record of cringeworthy, bigoted feedback. Final 12 months, the pro-life congressman stated: “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if /we did that?” In 2016, he stated: “They chose to have a Congressional Black Caucus. They chose to have an abortion. I would give you even money that a vast majority of mothers who say they can’t afford an abortion have an iPhone, which costs more.”

Then got here King’s interview with The New York Occasions wherein he stated: “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

Inside days of that remark, Home Republicans launched a decision of disapproval condemning King by title, in addition to his remarks. Each Republican voted for it, as did all however one Democrat. Republican Home management then stripped King of all his committee assignments.

Against this, the Democrats, in response to Omar’s anti-Semitic feedback, handed a watered-down decision that condemned all kinds of bigotry, together with anti-Semitism. However the decision made no particular reference to Omar. And it seems that Democratic management didn’t even think about stripping her of committee assignments.

A story of two flamethrowers. Now which celebration is “racist/bigoted/sexist?”