January 20, 2020 | 2:10am

An aged couple who had been collectively for practically 65 years died on the identical day earlier this month whereas dwelling collectively in a nursing house.

The couple, Jack and Harriet Morrison, pushed their beds collectively so they may maintain arms within the St. Louis-area nursing house the place they every died on Jan. 11, the St. Louis Put up-Dispatch reported.

“I’m sad. But I know they’re at peace and they’re back together,” Sue Wagener, a niece raised by the couple stated.

“It truly was a love story for the books,” she added.

Jack, who was 86, died first, and 83-year-old Harriett adopted shortly after.

The couple met in 1955 when Jack was driving a constitution bus and Harriett was a passenger on the bus together with her father and his drum and bugle corps.

“They went to a little diner and never separated from that day on,” Wagener stated.

The couple married lower than a 12 months after assembly — and barely separated from each other for the practically 65 years they spent collectively.

They raised Wagener and their two sons whereas additionally operating V-Ok Bus Traces, in accordance with the report.

They have been admitted to the nursing house a couple of 12 months in the past when Harriet tripped and broke her hip and pelvis.

Jack additionally suffered a fall that broke his neck, in accordance with Wagener. Their well being continued to say no till each of them stopped consuming and ingesting quickly earlier than they died.

