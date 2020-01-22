Elderly patient rolls helplessly down hospital escalator steps in China

By Nick Enoch for MailOnline

Revealed: 04:00 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:02 EST, 22 January 2020

A pensioner on a hospital escalator helplessly rolled head over heels again down the metallic steps a number of occasions earlier than a physician rushed to his assist.

The unnamed 70-year-old man had simply visited Yantai Yeda Hospital’s outpatient clinic, in East China’s Shandong Province, on January 14 after experiencing dizziness.

The accident occurred as he was leaving to return residence, the hospital reported.

CCTV footage from the basement stage exhibits the pensioner shuffling in direction of the escalator and making an attempt to trip it in direction of the bottom ground.

The unnamed pensioner begins to trip the escalator at Yantai Yeda Hospital’s outpatient clinic, in East China’s Shandong Province

Moments later, the 70-year-old man stumbles and falls head over heels down the metallic steps through the accident on January 14

Unable to sit down or stand, the person – who had visited the hospital after experiencing dizziness – then tumbles again over one other 4 occasions

The nightmare trip continues for a number of extra seconds as he finally ends up mendacity the wrong way up and finally disappears from view

Moments after he will get on, he loses his stability, falls backwards and hits his head on the steps.

The aged man then rolls 4 extra occasions because the steps preserve transferring and he’s unable to sit down or arise.

He disappears from view as he continues his ascent whereas mendacity the wrong way up.

The OAP is quickly noticed by Physician Zhao Hongquan (pictured), head of radiology, who instantly presses the emergency cease button and involves the person’s assist

On-call medics and a hospital safety guard carry the dazed man to a room for therapy

At this level, Physician Zhao Hongquan, head of radiology, runs over and halts the escalator by urgent the emergency cease button.

Physician Zhao mentioned: ‘I had simply clocked off and was heading residence after I noticed the pensioner rolling down the escalator.

‘I adopted our coaching and stopped the escalator earlier than calling my colleagues for assist.’

Different on-call medics and a hospital safety guard are later seen carrying the pensioner right into a room for therapy.

He reportedly suffered a one-inch gash on his brow however had no damaged bones or different critical accidents.

The pensioner was discharged after 20 minutes.