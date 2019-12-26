December 26, 2019 | 1:22pm

Aged single girls in Japan are discovering a brand new solution to stave off loneliness — get thrown in jail.

With greater than four million aged girls residing alone in Japan, twice as many as males, the older girls are more and more discovering lodging, companionship and medical care behind bars, the Japanese nationwide information company NHK reported.

At Kasamatsu Jail in Gifu, one fifth of the greater than 300 girls prisoners are at the least 65 years outdated, prompting jail officers to enlist youthful inmates as caregivers, the information outlet mentioned.

“I was alone at home,” mentioned one 76-year-old inmate who’s serving her second shoplifting sentence. “It was harsh. I felt miserable and cried.”

The inmate, recognized solely by the pseudonym Takako Suzuki, raised two kids and as soon as offered cosmetics at a division retailer — however ended up alone and remoted after shedding her husband and turning into estranged from her two kids.

In jail, she is not alone. Suzuki has gotten remedy for dementia and is spared laborious labor as a consequence of her age and frail well being — and is given small handbook duties to move the time.

Like Suzuki, authorities mentioned most of the growing older inmates go for petty crimes like shoplifting to flee the tedium of residing alone on the surface — shoplifting makes up almost 83 p.c of crimes dedicated by girls 70 or older in Japan.

One 85-year-old inmate with no pension and no person to show to for assist took to shoplifting after her financial savings ran dry, lately finishing an 18-month sentence at Kasamatsu.

The traditional inmate was positioned in an aftercare facility in Aichi in Central Japan, the place she celebrated her 85th birthday — her first correct birthday celebration in twenty years.

Officers have more and more turned to aftercare packages to chop down on recidivism among the many aged inmates. The 85-year-old ex-con was given a short lived house to transition again to society.

However the pattern has put a pressure on jailhouse sources, forcing jail officers to coach youthful, more healthy inmates as caregivers for his or her grayer cellmates.

“We rely on healthy inmates and outside experts,” warden Takao Hosokawa mentioned. “And having our employees work as hard as they can.”

He mentioned one problem is coping with so many wheelchair-bound prisoners.