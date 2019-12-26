Election Body Officials Meet Over Delhi Poll Dates, Due By February 22

The Delhi election is to be held earlier than February 22, when the time period of the meeting ends

New Delhi:

The Chief Election Commissioner and different prime officers are assembly to resolve the dates for the election to the Delhi meeting, due earlier than February 22, sources mentioned. Campaigning for the election to the 70-member meeting has already began, with leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Get together, the BJP and the Congress assembly individuals and launching resident-focused programmes.

Will probably be a serious check for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose comparatively new social gathering hasn’t seen a lot success within the nationwide elections in 2014 and 2019, regardless of its prime efficiency within the Delhi election in 2015.

The BJP is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election-winning components to take Delhi.

Housing, training and demand for statehood are among the massive points in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Get together must set a goal of profitable extra seats within the upcoming election than it received within the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 meeting seats, Mr Kejriwal instructed social gathering members final week.

“There is just over a month left for assembly elections in Delhi and since Delhi is party’s base from where it started we have to strongly fight the election,” he instructed social gathering members on the eighth nationwide council assembly.

“Our target is also very big. Last time, we won 67 seats and this time, we should not get less than that but more than that number,” he mentioned amid slogans of “70 out of 70” by social gathering members.

The AAP will combat this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy agency I-PAC.