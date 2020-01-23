Election Body Organises Memorial Lecture To Honour Its First Commissioner

The memorial lecture was addressed by former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

New Delhi:

As a tribute to India’s first Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen, the Election Fee of India organised the primary memorial lecture in Delhi on Thursday.

Sukumar Sen had served as the primary Chief Election Commissioner of India from March 21, 1950, until 19th December 1958.

Mr Mukherjee mentioned: “(Sukumar) Sen, by seamlessly conducting the first two General Elections, aided India’s transition from a Crown colony to the sovereign Democratic Republic in practical terms.”

Whereas drawing consideration on the ongoing protests, the previous President in his speech mentioned: “The last few months have witnessed people come out on the streets in large numbers, particularly the young have voiced their views on the issues which they consider as important. Their assertion and belief in the Constitution of India are particularly heartening to see.”

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned: “The objective of this lecture is to make a positive intervention in the democratic and electoral discourse, within the ambit of the Constitutional mandate of the Election Commission of India.”

He mentioned the Election Fee needs to contain a large cross-section of individuals together with political events, main constitutionalists, authorized luminaries, academicians, civil society activists in it.

A reprint of the Report on India’s First Election was launched by the previous President on the occasion together with a postal stamp in reminiscence of Sukumar Sen was unveiled.

It has been proposed that yearly a number one determine, whether or not from India or overseas, who had made a recognisable contribution in furthering democracy, can be invited to ship the lecture.

Sukumar Sen carried out the primary two Lok Sabha elections of India held in 1952 and 1957 concurrently with the Legislative Meeting elections based mostly on the common grownup franchise.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was additionally remembered on his 123rd beginning anniversary at this time.

The lecture was attended by Mr Sen’s household together with invitees from the nationwide political events, members of the academia, civil society organisations, senior civil servants and worldwide delegates.

The occasion commenced by the welcome speech of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa whereas Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra concluded the occasion.