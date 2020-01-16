“Electricity Yes, Bills No”: Arvind Kejriwal Posts Testimonial On Twitter

Arvind Kejriwal had promised to cut back electrical energy payments by half earlier than final elections.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started his #ThrowbackThursday on social media in marketing campaign mode for subsequent month’s elections with a testimonial for his authorities’s promise of paring down electrical energy payments.

“This morning a man from a village in UP came to meet me. He said, ‘We get electricity bills in our village but no electricity. Delhi gets electricity for 24 hours but not bills’,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Whittling down electrical energy payments was one of many big-ticket guarantees of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Get together (AAP) earlier than the final Delhi Meeting elections underscored within the slogan “Bijli Half, Paani Maaf” (electrical energy invoice halved, water invoice waived).

AAP’s meteoric rise in Delhi too was partially propelled by Mr Kejriwal’s declare that public utility firms within the capital have been fleecing residents in collusion with leaders of the ruling Congress and authorities officers.

After coming to energy with a record-breaking majority of 67 out of 70 seats, AAP claimed resounding success in fulfilling its promise of considerably lowering electrical energy payments.

With lower than a month to go for the Delhi meeting elections, Mr Kejriwal’s tweet on Thursday appears to be a reminder of getting fulfilled that pledge.

The Delhi meeting elections are scheduled for February eight, and the votes will probably be counted three days later.

The Election Fee has already enforced the mannequin code of conduct for the polls, which can see the ruling AAP dealing with off towards the Congress and a resurgent BJP.

On Tuesday, the get together named candidates for all 70 seats within the nationwide capital together with as 24 new faces.