Elementary teachers announce one-day strike at T.O., York and Ottawa boards

The union representing Ontario’s elementary lecturers says it would maintain a one-day strike at three college boards on Monday except there’s progress in contract talks with the federal government.

The Elementary Academics Federation of Ontario says it’s given 5 days discover to the provincial authorities that employees in Toronto, York Area and Ottawa-Carleton boards will stroll off the job.

They are saying the strike will go forward except authorities representatives “get serious” about reaching a deal by Friday.

It’s simply the most recent growth within the ongoing dispute between the 4 main lecturers’ unions and the Progressive Conservative authorities, who’ve been bargaining new collective agreements because the starting of September.

In the meantime, Training Minister Stephen Lecce introduced Wednesday that the federal government plans to supply dad and mom as much as $60 per day if strike actions shut colleges or school-based youngster care centres.

“Our aim has always been to reach a negotiated settlement that keeps kids in class, which we have done successfully with multiple labour partners to date,” Lecce mentioned. “We recognize the impact of union escalation on families is real, and unions expect hard-working families to bear the costs of their cyclical labour action.”

“While unions impose hardship on families and students, our government is taking proactive steps to ensure students remain cared for — and families supported — in the event that unions decide to further escalate job action in their fight for enhanced compensation and other demands,” he mentioned. “The contrast could not be clearer.”

The province says monetary help might be offered to oldsters for every day of faculty youngster misses due to a labour disruption, or every day of kid care that’s not out there if provided from a closed college.

Eligible dad and mom of children as much as age 12 (Grade 7), or as much as age 21 for kids and youth with particular wants, in a publicly funded college, will qualify for:

$60 per day for kids aged Zero-6 who usually are not but enrolled at school however attend a school-based youngster care centre that’s required to shut on account of the strike.

$40 per day for college kids in Junior Kindergarten (JK) and Senior Kindergarten (SK).

$25 per day for college kids in Grades 1 as much as and together with Grade 7.

$40 complete per day for college kids in JK as much as and together with Grade 12 with a particular want(s).

Funding will even be retroactive for qualifying dad and mom to cowl prices already incurred attributable to labour disruptions through the present 2019-20 labour negotiations, the federal government says.

The ETFO has mentioned key points are extra helps for college kids with particular wants, addressing violence in colleges and preserving full-day kindergarten.

Elementary lecturers are additionally in search of greater wage will increase than the federal government has provided.

ETFO seems to be following the tack of the Ontario Secondary College Academics’ Federation, which is holding its fifth rotating strike at colleges in 16 boards at this time.

The union, which represents 60,000 lecturers and schooling employees, started one-day walkouts on Dec. four with a job motion that closed colleges throughout the province.

It has adopted up with weekly rotating strikes which have closed all secondary colleges and a few elementary colleges on the affected boards. Along with representing highschool lecturers, the OSSTF represents schooling employees at some elementary colleges.

Academics had been angered when the federal government introduced common highschool class sizes would enhance and 4 e-learning programs can be necessary for commencement. The federal government has since scaled again these proposals, however OSSTF president Harvey Bischof has mentioned it’s not sufficient.

Lecce has repeatedly mentioned the important thing sticking level is compensation, with the union demanding a roughly two per cent wage enhance and the federal government providing one per cent.