The elephant was caught within the subject close to Kulhariya village below Katghora forest. (Representational)

Korba:

A wild elephant died on Friday after being trapped in a muddy subject for 4 days in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, officers stated.

The elephant was caught within the marshy subject close to Kulhariya village panchayat below Katghora forest division since Tuesday and a rescue operation began on Thursday after authorities officers have been knowledgeable, they stated.

“We tried to pull the elephant out of the slush using two excavator machines but it failed. After other wild elephants arrived at the spot, the rescue operation had to be called off. It was re-launched on Friday but the jumbo died,” an official stated.

He stated it might have died attributable to hunger or chilly climate and an post-mortem had been ordered.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)