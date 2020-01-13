“Elephant, Dragon Must Dance Together”: Envoy On India-China Ties

China and India should improve mutual understanding and friendship, the envoy stated.

Kolkata:

Chinese language ambassador to India Solar Weidong on Sunday stated the relations between the 2 neighbours have entered a “sound stage,” and hoped that each nations can work collectively to reinforce mutual understanding and friendship.

Talking throughout the celebrations of Chinese language New Yr right here, Weidong stated that peaceable existence is required for financial improvement and cooperation.

“President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi held two informal summits to co-write the chapter of dragon and elephant dancing together,” he stated.

He additionally stated that China stayed dedicated to peaceable improvement and oppose unilateralism and hegemonism. The envoy added that each China and India can be a part of arms to contribute to the method of multipolarity and safeguard the pursuits of growing nations.

“This year marks the 70th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations. Over the past 7 decades, China-India relations have been moving forward despite ups and downs, rain or sunshine,” Weidong stated.

Noting that Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore had a profound affect on China, the diplomat stated that it’s doable for each the neighbours to transcend the bilateral scope with a constructive and open perspective.