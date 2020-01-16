Elephant yelps as he is whipped by a keeper at a Sri Lankan temple 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Printed: 04:16 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:17 EST, 16 January 2020

A 15-year-old elephant who was blamed for pushing an aged monk to his loss of life has been mercilessly whipped with sharp sticks at a Buddhist temple in Sri Lanka.

Footage exhibits the wild animal, which has its legs chained to timber, mendacity in a murky pool on the Bellanwila Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

One keeper is seen viciously slapping the elephant’s leg with sticks.

One other keeper seems to wash the animal’s leg and provides it a scrub whereas the elephant tries to maneuver his head and begins helplessly crying.

The elephant, often called Myan Prince, wails in ache and tries to seize onto one of many chains together with his trunk.

In February 2018, he was blamed for killing an aged monk on the temple.

He allegedly pushed Wimalarathana Thero, 77, to the bottom throughout his breakfast feeding.

Bellanwila Temple denied the native studies and claimed the senior monk fell and suffered a coronary heart assault.

Maneesha Arachchige, an activist from Rally for Animal Rights and Surroundings, mentioned she is worried about Myan Prince as he seems to be ‘crushed frequently’.

She informed the Metro: ‘If action is not taken quickly we fear for the safety of those around the elephant as well as Myan Prince’s security and wellbeing.’

STOP to cruelty to animals in Sri Lanka wrote on Fb: ‘Disgrace on Sri Lanka’s Buddhist academics and communities for not talking up and as an alternative selling the captivity of elephants.’

Greater than 125,000 individuals have signed a petition to launch the elephant again into the wild.

It comes as figures present a file variety of elephants have died in Sri Lanka throughout 2019.

A complete of 361 have died since Sri Lanka grew to become unbiased in 1948, in response to conservationists.

Seven had been discovered useless after being allegedly poisoned by native residents for destroying crops.

Virtually 85 per cent died on account of human exercise, says the Motion for Land and Agricultural Reform.

Please signal the petition for Myan Prince to be launched into the wild right here.

Bellanwila Temple has been approached for remark.