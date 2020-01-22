Eli Manning announces his retirement after 16 years as Giants franchise quarterback

Eli Manning has introduced his retirement from the New York Giants, the staff stated in an announcement on Wednesday.

Manning, 39, will formally bid farewell at a press convention on Friday, ending the quarterback’s 16-year profession spent solely with the staff he joined in a draft-day commerce in 2004.

Along with main the Giants to 2 Tremendous Bowl championships as MVP, Manning began 210 consecutive regular-season video games from 2004 to 2017, the third-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL historical past.

‘For 16 seasons, Eli Manning outlined what it’s to be a New York Large each on and off the sphere,’ stated John Mara, the Giants’ president and CEO, in an announcement. ‘Eli is our solely two-time Tremendous Bowl MVP and one of many perfect gamers in our franchise’s historical past.’

‘He represented our franchise as a consummate skilled with dignity and accountability. It meant one thing to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant much more to us. We’re past grateful for his contributions to our group and look ahead to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor within the close to future,’ Mara stated.

Manning’s future had been unsure because the finish of the season. His contract with the Giants expired after the Four-12 season, and there was little likelihood he can be returning after dropping his long-time beginning job to rookie Daniel Jones.

Manning stated after the common season ended that he deliberate to debate his future with household earlier than making a choice.

He stated, ‘I believe I can nonetheless play,’ however added he did not see a future with the Giants, noting, ‘Being a backup will not be actual enjoyable.’

Manning was benched after Week 2 of the common season in favor of Jones, a first-round draft choose who went on to start out 12 video games.

Manning stuffed in for 2 begins in Weeks 14 and 15 when Jones was injured, profitable his closing begin at house in opposition to the Miami Dolphins, in what many suspected can be his farewell recreation.

His NFL profession started in 2004, when he was drafted No. 1 general out of Mississippi by the then-San Diego Chargers.

Nevertheless, Manning stated beforehand that he would refuse to play for the Chargers, and was traded to the Giants afterward draft day in a deal that despatched Philip Rivers again to San Diego.

Manning went on to start out 234 of 236 video games over 16 seasons, all with New York. That included a run of 210 consecutive regular-season begins and 222 within the common season or playoffs, streaks that rank third and fourth, respectively, amongst quarterbacks in NFL historical past.

A four-time Professional Bowler, Manning led the 10-6 Giants from a wild-card berth to a well-known upset of the New England Patriots in Tremendous Bowl XLII following the 2007 season, profitable MVP honors.

4 years later, he managed the feat a second time, additionally in opposition to the Patriots, with an impressed run by means of the playoffs regardless of a 9-7 regular-season end.

Manning wraps up his profession with a 117-117 report as a starter, having accomplished 60.three p.c of his passes for 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions, with a passer score of 84.1.

His greatest season got here in 2011, when he threw for Four,933 yards, 29 touchdowns and 16 interceptions whereas averaging a career-high eight.1 yards per try.

‘We’re proud to have referred to as Eli Manning our quarterback for therefore a few years,’ co-owner, chairman and government vice chairman Steve Tisch stated in an announcement. ‘Eli was pushed to at all times do what was greatest for the staff. Eli leaves a timeless legacy with two Tremendous Bowl titles on the sphere and his philanthropic work off the sphere, which has impressed and impacted so many individuals. We’re sincerely grateful for the whole lot Eli has given our staff and neighborhood. He’ll at all times be a Large amongst Giants.’

The all-time chief in franchise historical past in just about each passing class, Manning additionally ranks first in video games performed, 20 forward of Michael Strahan.

Growing story, examine again for updates.