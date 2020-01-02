Elias On Manipulating Fans With His Music

Elias not too long ago spoke to the Memphis Business Attraction. Throughout that dialog he defined why he has all of the instruments to turn out to be WWE Common Champion.

He went on to clarify how he makes use of his musical promos to govern followers in any desired style he sees match. It’s the energy of being The Drifter.

“They need to be on your side, and it just so happens I’ve got the power to manipulate people with my music, with my words, with everything I do. And it looks like that is the approach I am going to have to take moving forward.”



Elias is getting loads of alternatives to unfold his message via tune. He acquired an opportunity to since a tune throughout Fox’s New 12 months’s Eve Countdown particular as properly. As WWE continues to permit Elias time to play he’ll make the most of each alternative to seize the WWE Universe’s consideration.