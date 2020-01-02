Elias Says He Has ‘Every Tool’ To Become WWE Universal Champion

Elias returned to WWE as a babyface on the SmackDown model. Since Brock Lesnar jumped to Uncooked that introduced the Common Title to the blue model and Elias needs that belt.

Whereas chatting with Industrial Enchantment, Elias was requested about his possibilities of holding the WWE Common Championship. He mentioned that it’s solely a matter of timing and alternative as a result of he has all of the instruments wanted to get the job finished.

“I’ve got every tool you could imagine to get there, so it’s just a matter of opportunity and timing, as far as I’m concerned,”

Elias is at present on the midcard degree, however he’s a robust babyface. His musical performances and look on FOX’s New Yr’s Eve Countdown particular is also an indication that the longer term may be very brilliant for The Drifter in WWE.