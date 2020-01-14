January 13, 2020 | eight:41pm

Elizabeth Warren on Monday acknowledged stories that Bernie Sanders instructed her in a personal chat girl wouldn’t win in a presidential basic election.

Warren launched an announcement about their December 2018 dialog after CNN reported earlier Monday that Sanders warned her a lady wouldn’t win the presidency.

“Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed,” Warren wrote within the assertion.

“I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further because Bernie and I have far more in common than our differences on punditry,” she added.

Warren continued that she has a comfy relationship together with her fellow 2020 main contender — and so they share a standard objective of defeating Trump.

“We have been friends and allies in this fight for a long time, and I have no doubt we will continue to work together to defeat Donald Trump and put our government on the side of the people,” she wrote.

Earlier Monday, Sanders slammed the CNN report, calling it “ludicrous” that he would counsel a lady couldn’t seize the White Hose.

“It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win,” Sanders mentioned in an announcement to CNN after the report aired.

“It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened,” he added within the assertion.