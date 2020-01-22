Elizabeth wastes Smith’s double-double in 74-63 loss to Pueblo South

Elizabeth made their presence felt from past the arc, drilling 37.5% of their makes an attempt however in the end fell 74-63 towards Pueblo South on Saturday.

Tarrance Austin lead Pueblo South with 23 factors scored whereas additionally recording seven rebounds and three assists. Gavin Eborn helped the trouble by chipping in 20 factors and 7 rebounds.

Elizabeth was paced in scoring by Tyson Griffin who accounted for 22 factors, whereas additionally accumulating seven rebounds and one help. Tristan Smith recorded a double-double, scoring 21 factors and accumulating 12 rebounds.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Pueblo South heading to play Pueblo County and Elizabeth taking up Woodland Park.

This story was created with expertise offered by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is obtainable.