January 7, 2020 | 11:48am

Elizabeth Wurtzel, the famed writer behind “Prozac Nation,” died Tuesday in Manhattan at age 52 after a protracted battle with breast most cancers, in response to stories.

Wurtzel, who rose to stardom after her breakout 1994 memoir detailing her battle with melancholy and drug habit, was recognized with the illness in 2015 and underwent a double mastectomy however the most cancers unfold to her mind, her husband Jim Freed instructed The Washington Submit.

The writer’s instant reason behind dying was “complications from leptomeningeal disease” — an sickness that happens when most cancers spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid, the outlet reported.

Followers of Wurtzel took to Twitter to recollect her poignant writing and the lasting impact she had on the non-public memoir style.

“Upon hearing of the incredibly-too-soon death of Elizabeth Wurtzel, I’m reminded of this sentence that just gets me: ‘I wanted to love and be loved, but I behaved badly, and I had terrible taste.’” Julie Garcia wrote, linking to a 2014 article she wrote within the New York Occasions.