Colorado Springs Faculty couldn’t sustain with Holly, fall 66-49 on Tuesday.

Each groups will keep at residence of their subsequent contest, with Ellicott internet hosting Trinidad and Colorado Springs Faculty taking up Dolores Huerta Prep.

No group or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up as we speak



This story was created with expertise supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is on the market.