Ellie Goulding PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Singer shows off her phenomenal abs in a tiny black bikini

She’s had rather a lot to have fun in latest days, as she marked her birthday, the tip of the last decade, and touchdown the final quantity one among 2019.

So Ellie Goulding was taking it straightforward on Tuesday as she hit the seashore in Miami for a calming day by the ocean along with her friends forward of an evening of partying to ring within the New Yr.

The Grammy Award successful artist, 33, regarded sensational on the outing as she slipped right into a tiny black bikini that confirmed off her unbelievable, sculpted abs.

Ellie’s tiny two piece featured a halterneck high that provided a take a look at her cleavage, while the scanty matching briefs highlighted her pert posterior and toned legs.

Permitting her pure magnificence to shine via, the blonde bombshell went make-up free and accessorised with a pair of tortoise shell glasses, ending off the look by sweeping her shiny locks again right into a ponytail.

Ellie headed to Florida with husband Caspar Jopling to have fun their first New Yr as a married couple, after they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in York in August.

The breathtaking nuptials hit headlines the world over, and was attended by the likes of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller, James Blunt and the singer’s shut pal Princess Beatrice and her sister Eugenie.

Whereas the marriage was little question the spotlight of Ellie’s yr, she introduced of 2019 to a detailed with a bang with a number of causes to have fun.

The Burn hitmaker marked her 33rd birthday on Monday and little question celebrated in model after she touched down within the States simply in time for the event.

Ellie additionally landed the final primary track of 2019 along with her observe River, regardless of the track solely being out there to stream on Amazon.

The video for the quilt of the 1971 Joni Mitchell observe was made to spotlight the problem of plastic air pollution and has already racked up over 1,000,000 views.

Reacting to the information she stated: ‘I’m so over the moon that I received the possibility to sing such a good looking track so near my coronary heart by probably the greatest songwriters of all time.

‘It’s been a rollercoaster of a yr however can’t consider a greater birthday current than being the final Number one of the last decade.’

Ellie had a busy Christmas after she spent a number of days volunteering at a Disaster homeless shelter in London by serving sizzling drinks and chatting to guests.

The charity additionally took to its social media channels after Ellie’s go to, to thank the singer for volunteering on the centre on Sunday as effectively.

Sharing a video of Ellie getting caught in, they tweeted: ‘It was fantastic to have @elliegoulding at our North London residential centre yesterday – serving tea, chatting to visitors and customarily mucking in.’

They sweetly added: ‘An early Christmas current for our visitors and volunteers!’

Two’s firm: Ellie was joined by a good friend for her stroll on the seashore, who additionally regarded implausible in a white bikini

Within the video, a fellow volunteer describes Ellie’s go to to the centre as they sweetly reveal that she ‘fitted in effectively’ with the remainder of the staff.

They are saying: ‘We had been simply doing our common jobs serving tea and occasional when, abruptly, Ellie Goulding got here out of the blue. We had been simply so shocked, like, I actually did not know the right way to react.

‘I imply, she was actually, very nice and pleasant. She provided to assist make tea and occasional for everyone else. She simply wished to assist out typically and get entangled. She fitted in fairly effectively with the remainder of the teal actually shortly!’