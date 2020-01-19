Elliot Benchetrit asks ballkid to PEEL HIS BANANA during Australian Open before umpire tells him off

By Ieuan Ivett For Mailonline

Elliot Benchetrit has been caught crimson confronted after he requested a ball-girl throughout an Australian Open qualifier to peel a banana for him.

The World No 229 was sat courtroom facet throughout a break in Melbourne when a ball-girl presents him with a banana.

The Frenchman then asks the younger ball-girl to peel his banana for him, a lot to the disgust of the umpire John Blom.

Elliot Benchetrit received informed off throughout an Australian Open qualifier by umpire John Blom

The World No 229 requested a ball-girl to peel a banana for him earlier than handing it over

The ball-girl seemed confused earlier than they each turned to the umpire who intervened

So that is the second the place Elliot Benchetrit asks the ballkid to peel his banana. I’m glad the umpire (John Blom) stepped in and informed him off. pic.twitter.com/TK1GET68pG — Alex Theodoridis (@AlexTheodorid1s) January 19, 2020

Blom stepped in and informed off Benchetrit as he struggled to open the fruit along with his enamel.

The Frenchman went on to qualify for the primary spherical and has been drawn towards Japanese Yuichi Sugita, ranked 84th on the planet.

The Australian Open is about to get underway on January 20 after the qualifying rounds have come to an finish.

Girls’s participant Coco Gauff is readying to start her season positively after surprising the world final 12 months defeating Venus Williams within the first spherical at Wimbledon.

In the meantime, loads of eyes can even be on Australian No 1 Nick Kyrgios who’s hoping for a season with much less drama and extra victories.

Umpire Blom gave the Frenchman a telling off for asking the ball-girl to peel it for him