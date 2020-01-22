Ellis – “Fall Apart”

In late 2018, the Ontario-based musician Linnea Siggelkow launched her debut EP as Ellis, The Fuzz . The power of that EP landed her on our Greatest New Bands checklist the next 12 months, and now she's gearing as much as launch her first full-length album. It’s known as Born Once more and it’ll be out in the beginning of April.
As we speak, she’s sharing the primary single from it, “Fall Apart,” a beautiful little bit of dream-pop about reverting to unhealthy habits. “” And now you see me on my unhealthy days / Falling again into my previous methods, “she sings in the chorus. “Spinning circles in a black haze / I didn't imply to disintegrate.”
“That is actually simply an sincere reflection of my wrestle with nervousness and the way I can't conceal it from the folks closest to me. It's concerning the feeling the primary time somebody you admire sees you in your most susceptible state, about placing within the work to get higher however nonetheless having moments of weak spot, “Siggelkow said in a statement. “My nervousness comes over me like a tidal wave, and it appears like I’m spiraling uncontrolled. I’m discovering higher and more healthy methods to manage, to speak myself down after I can really feel myself beginning to fall, but it surely nonetheless occurs generally though I want that it didn’t. “
Watch a video for the brand new monitor under.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Pringle Creek”
02 “Born Once more”
03 “Disgrace”
04 “Embarassing”
05 “March 13 “
06 “Fall Apart”
07 “Glad”
08 “Into The Timber”
09 “Saturn Returns”
10 “Zhuangzi's Dream”
TOUR DATES:
03 / 05 Hamilton, ON @ Casbah
03 / 17 – 21 Austin TX @ SXSW
03 / 24 Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu's Downstairs
03 / 26 Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ Kilby Courtroom
03 / 27 Boise , ID @ Treefort Music Fest
03 / 29 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
03 / 30 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04 / 02 San Francisco, CA @ Backside of The Hill
04 / 03 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
04 / 04 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
04 / 05 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe
04 / 07 Phoenix, AZ @ The Insurgent Lounge
04 / 09 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
04 / 11 Minneapolis, MN @ seventh Road Entry
04 / 13 Chicago, IL @ Schubas
04 / 24 Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern
04 / 25 Montreal, QC @ Ursa
04 / 26 Boston , MA @ Nice Scott
04/28 New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One
04 / 29 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
04 / 30 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
05 / 20 London, UK @ The Lexington
05 / 27 Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
05 / 28 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradise (Upstairs)
supporting Ratboys
Born Once more is out four/three through Fats Possum.
