Ellis – “Fall Apart”

In late 2018, the Ontario-based musician Linnea Siggelkow launched her debut EP as Ellis, The Fuzz . The power of that EP landed her on our Greatest New Bands checklist the next 12 months, and now she's gearing as much as launch her first full-length album. It’s known as Born Once more and it’ll be out in the beginning of April.

As we speak, she’s sharing the primary single from it, “Fall Apart,” a beautiful little bit of dream-pop about reverting to unhealthy habits. “” And now you see me on my unhealthy days / Falling again into my previous methods, “she sings in the chorus. “Spinning circles in a black haze / I didn't imply to disintegrate.”

“That is actually simply an sincere reflection of my wrestle with nervousness and the way I can't conceal it from the folks closest to me. It's concerning the feeling the primary time somebody you admire sees you in your most susceptible state, about placing within the work to get higher however nonetheless having moments of weak spot, “Siggelkow said in a statement. “My nervousness comes over me like a tidal wave, and it appears like I’m spiraling uncontrolled. I’m discovering higher and more healthy methods to manage, to speak myself down after I can really feel myself beginning to fall, but it surely nonetheless occurs generally though I want that it didn’t. “

Watch a video for the brand new monitor under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pringle Creek”

02 “Born Once more”

03 “Disgrace”

04 “Embarassing”

05 “March 13 “

06 “Fall Apart”

07 “Glad”

08 “Into The Timber”

09 “Saturn Returns”

10 “Zhuangzi's Dream”

TOUR DATES:

03 / 05 Hamilton, ON @ Casbah

03 / 17 – 21 Austin TX @ SXSW

03 / 24 Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu's Downstairs

03 / 26 Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ Kilby Courtroom

03 / 27 Boise , ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03 / 29 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03 / 30 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04 / 02 San Francisco, CA @ Backside of The Hill

04 / 03 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

04 / 04 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04 / 05 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

04 / 07 Phoenix, AZ @ The Insurgent Lounge

04 / 09 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

04 / 11 Minneapolis, MN @ seventh Road Entry

04 / 13 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

04 / 24 Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

04 / 25 Montreal, QC @ Ursa

04 / 26 Boston , MA @ Nice Scott

04/28 New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

04 / 29 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

04 / 30 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

05 / 20 London, UK @ The Lexington

05 / 27 Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

05 / 28 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradise (Upstairs)

supporting Ratboys

Born Once more is out four/three through Fats Possum.